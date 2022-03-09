GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.11 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, GNY has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and $28,615.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

