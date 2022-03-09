Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 937,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,134. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 46,912 shares valued at $2,238,514.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

