Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after buying an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

