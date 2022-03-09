HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.80

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.80 and traded as low as $54.13. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 209 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.
About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeidelbergCement (HLBZF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.