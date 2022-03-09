Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as low as C$4.96. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 296,335 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$403.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.12.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.