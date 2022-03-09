Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.96

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $49.95. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.