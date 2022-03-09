Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESES – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,800 shares traded.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESES)
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.
