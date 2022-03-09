Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will report $661.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.70 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $599.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $6.91 on Wednesday, hitting $159.44. The company had a trading volume of 464,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

