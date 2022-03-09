Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $34.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $858.97. 19,684,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The stock has a market cap of $862.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $929.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock worth $1,465,614,297. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

