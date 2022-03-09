Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza Purchases 4,000 Shares

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,421. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

