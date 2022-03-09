Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza Purchases 4,000 Shares

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,421. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franchise Group (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franchise Group (FRG)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.