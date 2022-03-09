Thilo Schroeder Acquires 103,005 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

