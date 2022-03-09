Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.32

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.32 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 236.10 ($3.09). Billington shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.11), with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £31.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.