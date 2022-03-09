Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.32

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.32 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 236.10 ($3.09). Billington shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.11), with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £31.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.
Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)
