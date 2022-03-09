Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.02. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,033 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
Fosun International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosun International (FOSUF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.