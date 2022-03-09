Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.75

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.75 and traded as low as $46.53. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 5,339,268 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000.

