Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.25

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 19,955 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUNG shares. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.75) target price on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.75) target price on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.14. The firm has a market cap of £39.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

