Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 375,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

