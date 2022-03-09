CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 129,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $9,658,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

