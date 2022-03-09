$140.95 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report $140.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.87 million to $142.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $628.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.33 million to $630.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $803.86 million, with estimates ranging from $783.50 million to $831.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 257.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 368,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,832,000 after purchasing an additional 395,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 2,169,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

