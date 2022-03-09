Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to announce $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,095. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.