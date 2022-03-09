Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to announce $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,095. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

