Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 613,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,049. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 148,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

