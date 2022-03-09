Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
