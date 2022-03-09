Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,359 ($17.81). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.66), with a volume of 293,789 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,496.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($21.88), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,829,271.49).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

