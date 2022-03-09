Pure Technologies (TSE:PUR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Technologies Ltd. (TSE:PUR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.00. Pure Technologies shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 60,314 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.00.
About Pure Technologies (TSE:PUR)
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.