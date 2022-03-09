Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $992.91

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 992.91 ($13.01) and traded as low as GBX 800.08 ($10.48). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.81), with a volume of 34,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 959.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 991.57. The stock has a market cap of £256.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

