Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,691 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.