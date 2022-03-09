Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,691 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
