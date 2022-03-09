David J Yvars Group Purchases 35,477 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1,661.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804,018 shares of company stock worth $808,946,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.46. 7,372,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.47 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $386.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

