Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,086,755 shares of company stock worth $225,122,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. 3,815,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,084. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

