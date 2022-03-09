SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post sales of $677.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the lowest is $638.50 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 765,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,279. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

