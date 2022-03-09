Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.13. 4,010,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,422. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

