David J Yvars Group Sells 1,707 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

David J Yvars Group lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

MA traded up $13.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.13. 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

