iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9,392.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,172 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,161. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $106.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37.

