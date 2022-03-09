David J Yvars Group Has $632,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. 316,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

