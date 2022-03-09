First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.
First Bauxite Company Profile (CVE:FBX)
See Also
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for First Bauxite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bauxite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.