Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.16

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.16 and traded as high as C$19.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.32, with a volume of 704,575 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

