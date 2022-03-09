Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.75. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,605,386 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.13.
Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
