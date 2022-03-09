Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.75. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,605,386 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

