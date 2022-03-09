Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) vs. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Critical Analysis

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 0.34% 0.73% 0.26% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. EnLink Midstream pays out 1,125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $6.69 billion 0.68 $22.40 million $0.04 233.56 Kinetik $160.62 million 6.21 $99.22 million $5.13 11.96

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EnLink Midstream. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EnLink Midstream and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 2 4 3 0 2.11 Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential downside of 21.04%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Summary

Kinetik beats EnLink Midstream on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas. The North Texas segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas. The Oklahoma segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and CNOW shale areas. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets located in Louisiana and crude oil operations in ORV. The Corporate segment includes investments in the Cedar Cove JV in Oklahoma, ownership interest in GCF in South Texas, derivative activity, and general corporate assets and expenses. The company was founded in October 2013 and is headquartered

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

