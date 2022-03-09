-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.47). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

ARVN traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. 470,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

