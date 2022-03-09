ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

