Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,083 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. 5,368,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,702. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

