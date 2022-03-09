Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 1,568,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,019. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

