David J Yvars Group Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund accounts for 0.5% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CII. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,966. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

