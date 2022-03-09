DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,060. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

