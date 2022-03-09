Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

FIVN traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,838. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

