iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.0% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.