Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will report $554.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 384,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,391. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

