Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will report sales of $166.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $654.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 80,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,307. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

