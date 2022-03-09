Zacks: Analysts Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $90.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NABL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-able stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 809,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,938. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.