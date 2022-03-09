Zacks: Analysts Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $90.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
N-able stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 809,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,938. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000.
N-able Company Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
