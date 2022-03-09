Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Down 12.7%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 324,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 334,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
