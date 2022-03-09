Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Down 12.7%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 324,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 334,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.