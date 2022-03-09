SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

SOBR Safe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

