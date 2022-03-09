AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 5.6%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Get AdvisorShares Vice ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.